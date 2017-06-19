Crime 11 mins ago 4:34 a.m.Two shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment complex, police say
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Hilo Drive just before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators said one of the men was located in a stairwell of The Edge at NoDa apartments.
