CRB finds 'potential error' in CMPD ruling on Scott shooting

Charlotte's Citizen Review Board said Tuesday they found "substantial evidence of error" in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's decision that the fatal September shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by an officer was justified. A lawyer for Scott's family appeared before the board Tuesday to appeal CMPD's finding .

