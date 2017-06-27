CRB finds 'potential error' in CMPD ruling on Scott shooting
Charlotte's Citizen Review Board said Tuesday they found "substantial evidence of error" in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's decision that the fatal September shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by an officer was justified. A lawyer for Scott's family appeared before the board Tuesday to appeal CMPD's finding .
