Conflict over city and county rules adds tension to farmers market
It was designed to give people living in so-called "food deserts" - places where there are few grocery stores - a healthy alternative to fast food. Delivering healthy food choices is the goal of the Rosa Parks Farmers Market on Beatties Ford Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|LawAndOrder611
|35
|subway on south blvd
|Sun
|searching
|1
|Get Opiates and others from
|Sun
|medstore
|1
|Make your own money without spending anything t...
|Jun 16
|Cashingout
|1
|Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per...
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 14
|Fred Herbert
|2
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|Jun 13
|Need answers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC