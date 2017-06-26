CMPD sends officers in OT to fight crime Read Story Alex Shabad
It's the first night officers on overtime will be hitting the streets, since Police Chief Kerr Putney made the announcement earlier this week. NBC Charlotte has learned that the overtime is paying for four additional officers on Friday night for the first time this summer.
