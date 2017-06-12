CMPD searching for missing man with c...

CMPD searching for missing man with cognitive issues

11 hrs ago

Isaac Montague, 20, was last seen at his home on the 1200 block of Eagle Rock Lane in northwest Charlotte before he left on foot. Officials say he likes to frequent restaurants in the Freedom Drive area, but that he also uses public transportation and could be elsewhere.

