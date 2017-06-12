CMPD searching for missing man with cognitive issues
Isaac Montague, 20, was last seen at his home on the 1200 block of Eagle Rock Lane in northwest Charlotte before he left on foot. Officials say he likes to frequent restaurants in the Freedom Drive area, but that he also uses public transportation and could be elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Boy .
|Wed
|Fred Herbert
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|The Confederates were domestic enemies
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per...
|Jun 12
|amuse
|1
|bggb (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|188
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Jun 6
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Queen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC