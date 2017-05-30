CMPD investigating two more homicides
On Sunday afternoon, 34 year old Lucas Baldwin was gunned down in north Charlotte at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. Charles Moore, the uncle of Baldwin and who received a call about his nephew being murdered, told WBTV he wished people would put the guns down and try to solve differences without taking someone else's life.
