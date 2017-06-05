CMPD adds traffic death support group
Jamel Hilliard, at right in red shirt, was struck and killed by a car in 2009. In this photo, he is with family members, including his twin, Jamal, at far left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Thu
|Football mom 2
|13
|bggb (Aug '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|187
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Jun 7
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Jun 6
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 6
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 5
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC