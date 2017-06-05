CMPD adds traffic death support group

CMPD adds traffic death support group

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Jamel Hilliard, at right in red shirt, was struck and killed by a car in 2009. In this photo, he is with family members, including his twin, Jamal, at far left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL Thu Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) Wed anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Jun 7 TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC