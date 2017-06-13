Chuckleheads to Star in the Gummi Worm Day Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza
The Gummi Worm Day Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring the Chuckleheads Comes to The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 East Morehead Street, Charlotte on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 8pm. The Charlotte improvisational theatre troupe, the Chuckleheads, present The Gummi Worm Day Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza at The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 East Morehead Street, Charlotte on Saturday, July 15, 2017 beginning at 8:00pm.
