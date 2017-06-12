Charlotte's Equality March contribute...

Charlotte's Equality March contributes to national movement

Published: June 15, 2017 in Featured Stories , News Updated: June 14, 2017 at 7:14 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Equality March Charlotte participants took to the streets to protest inequality. Photo Credits for All Photos: Art & Eye Photography; Deonte' D. Wilbourn of Beyond Deon Photography; Tevin Baskerville of Baskerville Photography and Designs CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The local incarnation of the national Equality March for Unity and Pride movement took place on June 11 and consisted of hundreds upon hundreds of Charlotteans supporting minority rights.

