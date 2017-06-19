Charlotte's congested roads focus of ...

Charlotte's congested roads focus of fire truck training

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBTV

Increased traffic and congestion are the first clues that a city is growing, and those growing pains can be a pain for firefighters trying to get to a scene. "The driver/operator, when they get the call, the first thing they started thinking - the challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) 17 hr LawAndOrder611 35
subway on south blvd Sun searching 1
Get Opiates and others from Sun medstore 1
Make your own money without spending anything t... Jun 16 Cashingout 1
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Jun 15 ThomasA 2
Where is Boy . Jun 14 Fred Herbert 2
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 13 Need answers 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC