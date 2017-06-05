Charlotte woman dies from severe burns, husband charged with first-degree murder

A husband has been charged with first-degree murder Thursday in connection to the death of his wife, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 51-year-old Gary James McGill is accused of assaulting his wife, 47-year-old Archie McGill, in May. Police found Archie McGill in the 6400 block of Leafcrest Lane in south Charlotte around 11:47 p.m. on May 21 with apparent burn injuries.

