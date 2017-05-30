Charlotte pastor jailed on robbery ch...

Charlotte pastor jailed on robbery charges dies

A Charlotte pastor who was arrested in January in connection with nine armed robberies of businesses has died, WBTV confirmed Friday. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old John Thomas Lindsey was transported to a local hospital Monday and died at the hospital Thursday.

