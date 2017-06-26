Charlotte bar owner shot and killed i...

Charlotte bar owner shot and killed inside his establishment

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A weekend shooting inside a Charlotte bar claimed the life of the man whose name is listed on state records as the applicant for the liquor permit. Since 2015, Nelson Sosa has had permits for malt beverage [beer] at Tropical Bar Restaurant and Game Room on Tuckaseegee Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ugly Building Downtown 6 hr Truthful 14
Need a plug 22 hr Amazed723 8
Where is Boy . 22 hr Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Sun confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
35 mph Jun 23 PO PO 2
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) Jun 22 ohplease 18
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC