Charlotte: Austin Resigns, Film Fest, Pulse Tribute, Catholic...

Published: June 2, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: June 1, 2017 at 6:18 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Charlotte City Councilmember Al Austin is leaving his position in order to accept his appointment as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities outreach director for the State of North Carolina's Department of Transportation CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Democrat Alvin "Al" Austin, a gay city councilmember, will resign his seat effective July 16, following his appointment as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities outreach director for the State of North Carolina's Department of Transportation .

