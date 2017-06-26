Authorities find missing Charlotte teen in Georgia
Burns, a student at Myers Park High School, had been held captive at Wysolovski's home.Considering that Hailey met Wysoloyski online, it's ironic that the teen's internet activity led to her eventual rescue.Hailey and the woman were chatting online when the teen revealed she was reported missing, the station reports.Speaking to WSOC-TV, Anthony Burns said one of his daughter's friends had heard about the man prior to her disappearance.Burns' family said Hailey has Asperger's Syndrome and left her home without medication.Burns' mother says her daughter is in good spirits. "It was very shocking to know that in our neighborhood".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ugly Building Downtown
|6 hr
|Truthful
|14
|Need a plug
|22 hr
|Amazed723
|8
|Where is Boy .
|22 hr
|Amazed723
|5
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Sun
|confused
|5
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|Jun 24
|kevin
|4
|35 mph
|Jun 23
|PO PO
|2
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|Jun 22
|ohplease
|18
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC