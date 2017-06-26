Authorities find missing Charlotte te...

Authorities find missing Charlotte teen in Georgia

Burns, a student at Myers Park High School, had been held captive at Wysolovski's home.Considering that Hailey met Wysoloyski online, it's ironic that the teen's internet activity led to her eventual rescue.Hailey and the woman were chatting online when the teen revealed she was reported missing, the station reports.Speaking to WSOC-TV, Anthony Burns said one of his daughter's friends had heard about the man prior to her disappearance.Burns' family said Hailey has Asperger's Syndrome and left her home without medication.Burns' mother says her daughter is in good spirits. "It was very shocking to know that in our neighborhood".

