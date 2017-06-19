Asheboro Mayorsa Gallery: A glimpse into 150 years of history Posted Jun 24, 2017 at
A Mayors' Gallery featuring photographs of former city leaders flanks a second-floor hall in the Asheboro Municipal Building at 146 S. Church St. It is open for public viewing whenever city hall is open, which is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except for holidays. Lynn Priest, the city's former community development director, tracked down photos of all former mayors that were known at the time to help commemorate the city's bicentennial in 1996.
