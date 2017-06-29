Arrests made in string of Charlotte c...

Arrests made in string of Charlotte convenience store robberies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday that 37-year-old David Lechristopher Thomas was identified as a suspect in robberies at two east Charlotte Quick Trips. Brandon Jovan Hallums, 23, was identified by police as the suspect in robberies at two other convenience stores.

