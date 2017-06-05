Arrest made in deadly north Charlotte...

Arrest made in deadly north Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the shooting around 12:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of Spring Terrace Lane, where they found 24-year-old William Weddington shot. Weddington went to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

