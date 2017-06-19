Are developers flooding uptown with t...

Are developers flooding uptown with too many luxury apartments?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A view of Bank of America Stadium from the Entertainment Kitchen along the roof of Museum Tower on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Tenants are signing leases for three new uptown apartment towers, the latest in a wave that's flooding the market with luxury units commanding the highest rents in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) 10 hr IndianTrail75 2
Need a plug Wed Smacked 7
Where is Boy . Wed Smacked 3
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) Jun 20 LawAndOrder611 35
subway on south blvd Jun 18 searching 1
Get Opiates and others from Jun 18 medstore 1
Make your own money without spending anything t... Jun 16 Cashingout 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC