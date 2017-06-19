An identification made of three homicide victims killed Tuesday evening
At the Edge in Noda on Hilo Drive in an apartment building, two victims who were shot and killed have been identified as 29 year old Jared Chatman and 30 year old Sanchez McClure. Those killings are believed to be drug related.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|IndianTrail75
|2
|Need a plug
|Wed
|Smacked
|7
|Where is Boy .
|Wed
|Smacked
|3
|Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|LawAndOrder611
|35
|subway on south blvd
|Jun 18
|searching
|1
|Get Opiates and others from
|Jun 18
|medstore
|1
|Make your own money without spending anything t...
|Jun 16
|Cashingout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC