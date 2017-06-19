An identification made of three homic...

An identification made of three homicide victims killed Tuesday evening

At the Edge in Noda on Hilo Drive in an apartment building, two victims who were shot and killed have been identified as 29 year old Jared Chatman and 30 year old Sanchez McClure. Those killings are believed to be drug related.

