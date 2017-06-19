Amazon will offer even faster deliver...

Amazon will offer even faster delivery in Charlotte starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Amazon will offer even faster delivery called Prime Now for customers throughout Charlotte. The service promises deliveries in 1-2 hours.

