[ACCIDENT] Corvette Driver Injured after a Tree Falls on His C4 Corvette

Take a look at where a huge tree fell on this C4 Corvette coupe , and you'll wonder just how the driver inside was able to escape with his life Sunday afternoon. The tree was apparently struck by lightning during one of the strong storms that rocked Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday afternoon, sending it toppling onto the Corvette as it rolled down West Sugar Creek Road and Conner Ridge Lane about 5:30 p.m. Elizabeth Beam, a neighbor, watched as rescue workers pulled the driver out the back of the car through the hatch.

