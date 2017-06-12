Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade permit for protest
There are 1 comment on the WBTV story from Sunday, titled Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade permit for protest. In it, WBTV reports that:
Calla Hales stands in front of a group of protesters rallying in front of her abortion clinic in Charlotte Saturday. The Charlotte Observer) - The leader of a Charlotte abortion clinic claims the city improperly gave a pro-life group a parade permit, and is demanding answers after a large protest at the facility Saturday left patients feeling harassed.
#1 7 hrs ago
Need to keep your religion OUT of everyone else's life. Until you are willing to be responsible for unwanted children (and clearly your are not or children's home would not be overflowing) then go home and get a life of your own instead of interfering with other's.
