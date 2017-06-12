51-year-old woman with possible cognitive issue missing in Charlotte
Dawn Hoff, 51, was last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30. Officials say Hoff may have a cognitive issue and there is some concern for her safety. Hoff is described as a black female, 5'4" tall and 150 lbs.
