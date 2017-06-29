2 Killed, 1 Injured When Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Collide
A tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided in North Carolina's largest city, killing two people and sending a third person to the hospital. MEDIC, the local emergency medical service, told local media outlets that the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte.
