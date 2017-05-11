White Point Partners acquires over 5 ...

White Point Partners acquires over 5 acres in Lower South End

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

MPV Properties has announced that White Point Partners, a Charlotte-based private real estate investment firm, has acquired approximately 5.1 acres of land at the corner of Yancey Road and Old Pineville Road in the emerging entertainment and brewery hub of Lower South End/Queen Park. The site has been home to Bowers Fibers for decades, ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 9 hr Plisskin 4,946
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Thu Sassybox 24
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Smart one 12
News Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se... Wed Smart one 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? May 9 Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 8 MarkJ- 52
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC