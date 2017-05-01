Weather 4 mins ago 6:00 a.m.Line of storms headed toward Charlotte
Charlotte may be seeing strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon and early evening as a line of storms tracks towards the Carolinas. The line of strong storms crossed Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida panhandle early Monday morning and continued to move east, towards Georgia and the Carolinas.
