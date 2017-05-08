Weather 31 mins ago 4:19 p.m.Tree falls on home, car in south Charlotte
Downed trees have become a common sight in the Charlotte area lately - and that was the case again on Monday. Neighbors who live on Wentworth Place in south Charlotte say a huge water oak fell on a house and a car just before noon on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|17 min
|Angel at night
|74
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|7 hr
|MarkJ-
|52
|James Bloomfield
|7 hr
|SDSB
|1
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 6
|Moose Knuckle
|25
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Traci Diego
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC