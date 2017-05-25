Weather 29 mins ago 5:34 a.m.Hundreds...

Weather 29 mins ago 5:34 a.m.Hundreds without power after possible tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. Hundreds of people woke up Thursday without power after severe weather ripped through the Charlotte area. But the biggest impacts of Wednesday's storms was felt in Iredell County, where several homes were ripped apart and left unrecognizable after a possible tornado touched down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres... Wed Mildred Andros 1
Need a plug Wed Gus Bus 5
Todd martin thief Tue concerned 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Tue concerned 2
judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd Tue concerned 1
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) May 20 sanity 7
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) May 19 OldStone 8
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC