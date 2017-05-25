Weather 29 mins ago 5:34 a.m.Hundreds without power after possible tornadoes
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. Hundreds of people woke up Thursday without power after severe weather ripped through the Charlotte area. But the biggest impacts of Wednesday's storms was felt in Iredell County, where several homes were ripped apart and left unrecognizable after a possible tornado touched down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres...
|Wed
|Mildred Andros
|1
|Need a plug
|Wed
|Gus Bus
|5
|Todd martin thief
|Tue
|concerned
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Tue
|concerned
|2
|judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd
|Tue
|concerned
|1
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|May 20
|sanity
|7
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|May 19
|OldStone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC