Waste company indicted for allegedly abandoning 10,000 gallons of hazardous waste

A Charlotte company was indicted Wednesday for allegedly abandoning more than 10,000 gallons of hazardous waste and more than five tons of solid hazardous waste in trailer on the company's property, the Department of Justice said. The company, Parts Cleaning Technology of North Carolina , it's owner, 36-year-old David Russ Crandell and two employers were each charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally store hazardous waste, one count of illegal storage of hazardous waste without a permit and one count of illegal storage of hazardous waste in violation of a permit, court documents said.

