Uber driver went to pick up a passeng...

Uber driver went to pick up a passenger. Now police believe he's in 'grave danger'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

What has become of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez? It's a question his family, the police and many other Charlotteans are asking as detectives continue to interrogate the two men who were arrested Monday night, using his credit card and driving his car. What has become of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez? It's a question his family, the police and many other Charlotteans are asking as detectives continue to interrogate the two men who were arrested Monday night, using his credit card and driving his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres... 17 hr Mildred Andros 1
Need a plug 17 hr Gus Bus 5
Todd martin thief Tue concerned 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Tue concerned 2
judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd Tue concerned 1
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) May 20 sanity 7
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) May 19 OldStone 8
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC