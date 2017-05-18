Two injured, two on the run after 4-v...

Two injured, two on the run after 4-vehicle crash in west Charlotte

21 hrs ago

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Remount Road near Wilkinson Boulevard. Police at the scene said two people were taken to the hospital, and that two other people jumped from one of the vehicles and ran from the scene.

