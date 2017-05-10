Truck slams into Charlotte home after...

Truck slams into Charlotte home after fleeing from police

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers performed a traffic stop on a truck that was speeding on Tuckaseegee Road and Berryhill Road. Officers said the truck fled from the scene and out of eye of officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) 14 hr Sassybox 24
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Smart one 12
News Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se... Wed Smart one 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Tue Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 8 MarkJ- 52
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC