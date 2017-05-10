Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally...

Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots self after robbery, police say

There are 1 comment on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots self after robbery, police say. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smart one

Denver, NC

#1 5 hrs ago
I can not read the whole story for the link does not work.
Just the title, my first thought is...
"You reap what you sow"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... 5 hr Smart one 12
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Tue Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mon MarkJ- 52
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) May 6 Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC