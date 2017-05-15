Travelers delayed getting into Charlotte after train kills two people in Greensboro
An Amtrak train was delayed two and a half hours on its way to Charlotte after what the company called a "possible trespasser incident." The train hit and killed two people in Greensboro, according to Greensboro CBS-affiliate WFMY.
