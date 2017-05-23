Traffic 12 mins ago 10:11 a.m.2 injured in south Charlotte crash, officials say
According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to an accident in the 1900 block of Wendover Road near the intersection with Providence Road around 9:30 a.m. Emergency officials say power lines were knocked down in the crash, causing major traffic delays in the area.
