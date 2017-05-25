This Charlotte restaurant got a $300,000 city water bill - " before it even opened

Two brothers said they were stunned to get a Charlotte Water bill for more than $300,000 for their restaurant that hadn't even opened yet. Faraz and Faisal Syed said it took more than two months of dealing with the city before the issue was resolved on Thursday, soon after they reached out to the Observer and other local media about the bill for Lazeez Mediterranean Grill on J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.