The loss of retail jobs is only going to get worse in Charlotte
Employees take merchandise out to customers' vehicles at the Hhgregg store at 9509 South Blvd. The company is closing all 220 of its stores nationwide. While some moms-to-be in labor are focusing on breathing techniques and attempting to relax, Pope was busy thinking about her students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Bloomfield
|24 min
|SDSB
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|15 hr
|Angel at night
|69
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|Sat
|Moose Knuckle
|25
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Traci Diego
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC