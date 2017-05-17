The Blotter: Falling Out
Nap Time Police responded to a Rite Aid in the University area last week after someone decided to make themselves at home inside the store. Employees told officers the suspect was in the store for two hours, an odd amount of time to spend in any pharmacy, but they may have just been moving slowly because they were tired.
