Surry County Sheriff Reports

14 hrs ago

Joshua Wayne Potts, 28, of Tinker Dam Avenue, Dobson, was served with orders for arrest and a warrant on May 15. The charges include failure to appear for a felony charge of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, and filing a false police report .

