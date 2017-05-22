Sunday vote signals the likely end of...

Sunday vote signals the likely end of one of Mecklenburg's oldest churches

The congregation of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church voted Sunday to explore a merger, beginning a process that could mean abandoning the site that's been its home for 257 years. Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County's second-oldest house of worship, finds itself in the path of a constantly expanding Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

