Second person charged with murder in March shooting death of Charlotte man
Joseph Bradley Jones, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers. Jones' arrest comes two months after a woman, 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn, was also charged with murder in Byers' death.
