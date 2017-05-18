Second driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old woman
A second driver has been charged in a four-vehicle crash that left one woman dead in southeast Charlotte nearly a week ago. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Monroe Road and Greylyn Business Park Drive.
