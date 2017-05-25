Restaurant gets a $300,000 water bill a " and things got even worse when it wasna t paid
Two brothers said they were stunned to get a Charlotte Water bill for more than $300,000 for their restaurant that hadn't even opened yet. Faraz and Faisal Syed said it took more than two months of dealing with the city before the issue was resolved on Thursday, soon after they reached out to The Charlotte Observer and other local media about the bill for Lazeez Mediterranean Grill on J.W. Clay Boulevard.
