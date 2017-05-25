Restaurant gets a $300,000 water bill...

Restaurant gets a $300,000 water bill a " and things got even worse when it wasna t paid

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Two brothers said they were stunned to get a Charlotte Water bill for more than $300,000 for their restaurant that hadn't even opened yet. Faraz and Faisal Syed said it took more than two months of dealing with the city before the issue was resolved on Thursday, soon after they reached out to The Charlotte Observer and other local media about the bill for Lazeez Mediterranean Grill on J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a plug 3 hr Wheressyooyuuy 6
News Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres... Wed Mildred Andros 1
Todd martin thief May 23 concerned 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) May 23 concerned 2
judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd May 23 concerned 1
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) May 20 sanity 7
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) May 19 OldStone 8
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC