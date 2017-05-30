Popular Charlotte Bojangles' reopens ...

Popular Charlotte Bojangles' reopens next week with freebies and snazzy new features

Friday May 26 Read more: WBTV

The popular Bojangles' restaurant on Trade Street, closed since Dec. 24 for renovations, reopens next week with snazzy new features like Wi-Fi and a biscuit-making "theater" where customers can watch biscuits being made every 20 minutes. The 3,900-square-foot chicken-and-biscuits restaurant at 1401 W. Trade St. is the second area restaurant to renovate with Bojangles' new design concept, the chain said in a statement.

