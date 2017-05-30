Popular Charlotte Bojangles' reopens next week with freebies and snazzy new features
The popular Bojangles' restaurant on Trade Street, closed since Dec. 24 for renovations, reopens next week with snazzy new features like Wi-Fi and a biscuit-making "theater" where customers can watch biscuits being made every 20 minutes. The 3,900-square-foot chicken-and-biscuits restaurant at 1401 W. Trade St. is the second area restaurant to renovate with Bojangles' new design concept, the chain said in a statement.
