Police: Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal northwest Charlotte wreck
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officers said the man was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.
