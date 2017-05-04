Police: Speed, alcohol suspected in f...

Police: Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal northwest Charlotte wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officers said the man was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 21 hr Angel at night 68
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Sat Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC