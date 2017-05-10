Police: Man, woman allegedly shot out...

Police: Man, woman allegedly shot outside Charlotte hookah lounge

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man and a woman arrived at Carolinas Medical Center-Main around 3:41 a.m. with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims told police that the shooting occurred at a parking lot in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Rd, officers say.

