Police: Man surrenders, facing charges in east Charlotte SWAT standoff
The man that was taken into custody during a SWAT standoff in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday has been identified, police said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 48-year-old Omar Franklin fired a gun near his girlfriend's head around 7:46 a.m. in the 7600 block of Holly Grove Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|29 min
|someone who cares
|4,951
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|34 min
|someone who cares
|56
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|37 min
|someone who cares
|25
|Susan J. Inabinett
|17 hr
|Angel at night
|5
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|19 hr
|Angel at night
|79
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|May 10
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|May 10
|Smart one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC