PERFORMANCE / TOUR: Walter Beasley, Ronnie Laws, Willie Bradley at...

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8:00 pm Ticket Price: $45 McGlohon Theater At Spirit Square 345 N. College St Charlotte, NC 28202 Featuring Walter Beasley, Ronnie Laws, Willie Bradley and Shawn Marie Allen. acclaimed saxophonist and vocalist intended to teach for just one year after graduating from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

