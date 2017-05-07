Pasquotank, Perquimans jobless rates highest in area

Pasquotank and Perquimans counties reported the area's highest jobless rates - 5.9 percent - in March, according to latest unemployment figures released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The March figures show Chowan's unemployment rate at 5.6 percent, Currituck's at 5 percent and Camden's at 4.6 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.